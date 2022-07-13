Sodium Azide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Azide in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Azide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Azide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Azide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Azide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

100% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Azide include TCI Chemicals, Fluorochem and SHINYA CHEM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Azide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Azide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Azide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

100% Purity

99% Purity

Global Sodium Azide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Azide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Probe Reagent

Preservative

Nitridizing Agent

Cytochrome Oxidase Inhibitor

Propellant in Airbags

Global Sodium Azide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Azide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Azide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Azide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Azide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Azide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI Chemicals

Fluorochem

SHINYA CHEM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Azide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Azide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Azide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Azide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Azide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Azide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Azide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Azide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Azide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Azide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Azide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Azide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Azide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Azide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Azide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Azide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Azide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 100% Purity

4.1.3 99% Purity

4.2 By Type – Global

