Uranium Mining Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Uranium Mining in global, including the following market information:
Global Uranium Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Uranium Mining Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Uranium Mining companies in 2021 (%)
The global Uranium Mining market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Granite-Type Uranium Deposits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Uranium Mining include Sinosteel, CNNC, Sinohydro, Jinduicheng Molybdenum, JiangXi Copper Corporation, Cameco, Areva, BHP Billiton and Kazatomprom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Uranium Mining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Uranium Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Uranium Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Granite-Type Uranium Deposits
Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits
Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits
Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits
Global Uranium Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Uranium Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Electricity
Medical
Industrial
Others
Global Uranium Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Uranium Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Uranium Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Uranium Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Uranium Mining sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Uranium Mining sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sinosteel
CNNC
Sinohydro
Jinduicheng Molybdenum
JiangXi Copper Corporation
Cameco
Areva
BHP Billiton
Kazatomprom
APM3
ERA
AtomRedMetZoloto?ARMZ?
Paladin
Navoi
Rio Tinto Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Uranium Mining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Uranium Mining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Uranium Mining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Uranium Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Uranium Mining Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Uranium Mining Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Uranium Mining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Uranium Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Uranium Mining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Uranium Mining Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Uranium Mining Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Uranium Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Uranium Mining Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uranium Mining Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Uranium Mining Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uranium Mining Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Uranium Mining Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Granite-Type Uranium Deposits
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/