Tooth Filling Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tooth Filling Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Tooth Filling Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tooth Filling Materials market was valued at 1162.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1335.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Ionomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tooth Filling Materials include SDI Limited, Coltene Whaledent, DENTSPLY International, GC America, DenMat Holdings, Kettenbach, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik, Heraeus kulzer and The Aurum Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tooth Filling Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Ionomer

Silver Amalgam

Composite Fillings

Ceramic Fillings

Gold Fillings

Others

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Research Institutions

Other

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tooth Filling Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tooth Filling Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tooth Filling Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Tooth Filling Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SDI Limited

Coltene Whaledent

DENTSPLY International

GC America

DenMat Holdings

Kettenbach

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik

Heraeus kulzer

The Aurum Group

Ivoclar Vivadent

Kerr Corporation

Premier Dental

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Shofu Dental

Pentron Clinical Technologies

VOCO GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tooth Filling Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tooth Filling Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tooth Filling Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tooth Filling Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tooth Filling Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tooth Filling Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tooth Filling Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tooth Filling Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tooth Filling Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tooth Filling Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tooth Filling Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tooth Filling Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooth Filling Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tooth Filling Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tooth Filling Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

