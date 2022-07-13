Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board in global, including the following market information:

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gypsum Composite Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board include Saint Gobain, USG, Johns Manville, Georgia-Pacific, National, Eagle Materials, Continental Buiding Products(Lone Star), PABCO and Fermacell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gypsum Composite Board

Gypsum Sound-absorbing Board

Others

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Walls

Ceilings

Others

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint Gobain

USG

Johns Manville

Georgia-Pacific

National

Eagle Materials

Continental Buiding Products(Lone Star)

PABCO

Fermacell

CNBM

Heng Shenglong

Huilon

Lages

Australia Tianyu

MULEHIDE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies

4 Sights by Product

