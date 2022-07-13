Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gypsum Composite Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board include Saint Gobain, USG, Johns Manville, Georgia-Pacific, National, Eagle Materials, Continental Buiding Products(Lone Star), PABCO and Fermacell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gypsum Composite Board
Gypsum Sound-absorbing Board
Others
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Walls
Ceilings
Others
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint Gobain
USG
Johns Manville
Georgia-Pacific
National
Eagle Materials
Continental Buiding Products(Lone Star)
PABCO
Fermacell
CNBM
Heng Shenglong
Huilon
Lages
Australia Tianyu
MULEHIDE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
