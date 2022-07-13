Paint and Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint and Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Paint and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paint and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Paint and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paint and Coatings market was valued at 209.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 279.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paint and Coatings include AkzoNobel, Henkel, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Sherwin Williams, BASF, DowDuPont, Brillux and Benjamin Moore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paint and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paint and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paint and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-based Coatings
Waterborne Coatings
High-solids Coatings
Powder Coatings
Others
Global Paint and Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paint and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotives
Medical & Healthcare
Residential
Commercial
Marine
Others
Global Paint and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paint and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paint and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paint and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paint and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Paint and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Henkel
PPG Industries
Nippon Paint
Sherwin Williams
BASF
DowDuPont
Brillux
Benjamin Moore
Asian Paints
Berger Paints
Dulux
Caparol
Tikkurila
Kansai Paint
Cromology
Valspar Paint
Dunn-Edwards Paints
Meffert AG
Jotun
Axalta Coating Systems
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
Hempel
RPM
3M
MASCO
SK Kaken
KCC Corporation
DAI NIPPON TORYO
Fujikura Kasei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paint and Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paint and Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paint and Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paint and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paint and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paint and Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paint and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint and Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint and Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint and Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paint and Coatings Market Siz
