Paint and Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint and Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Paint and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paint and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Paint and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paint and Coatings market was valued at 209.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 279.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paint and Coatings include AkzoNobel, Henkel, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint, Sherwin Williams, BASF, DowDuPont, Brillux and Benjamin Moore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paint and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paint and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paint and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-based Coatings

Waterborne Coatings

High-solids Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

Global Paint and Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paint and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotives

Medical & Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others

Global Paint and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paint and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paint and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paint and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paint and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Paint and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Henkel

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Sherwin Williams

BASF

DowDuPont

Brillux

Benjamin Moore

Asian Paints

Berger Paints

Dulux

Caparol

Tikkurila

Kansai Paint

Cromology

Valspar Paint

Dunn-Edwards Paints

Meffert AG

Jotun

Axalta Coating Systems

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

Hempel

RPM

3M

MASCO

SK Kaken

KCC Corporation

DAI NIPPON TORYO

Fujikura Kasei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paint and Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paint and Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paint and Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paint and Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paint and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paint and Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paint and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint and Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint and Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint and Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint and Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paint and Coatings Market Siz

