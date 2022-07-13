Arc Welding Rods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arc Welding Rods in global, including the following market information:

Global Arc Welding Rods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Arc Welding Rods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Arc Welding Rods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Arc Welding Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mild Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Arc Welding Rods include Lincoln Electric, AlcoTec Wire Corporation, Hobart Brothers, Saarstahl, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Haynes International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Arc Welding Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Arc Welding Rods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Welding Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mild Steel

Stainless Steel

Luminum Alloy

Rare Earth Tungsten

Others

Global Arc Welding Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Welding Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine Industry

Automotive

Construction and Bridge Industry

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Arc Welding Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Arc Welding Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Arc Welding Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Arc Welding Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Arc Welding Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Arc Welding Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lincoln Electric

AlcoTec Wire Corporation

Hobart Brothers

Saarstahl

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Haynes International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Arc Welding Rods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Arc Welding Rods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Arc Welding Rods Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Arc Welding Rods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Arc Welding Rods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Arc Welding Rods Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Arc Welding Rods Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Arc Welding Rods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Arc Welding Rods Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Arc Welding Rods Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Arc Welding Rods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arc Welding Rods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Arc Welding Rods Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arc Welding Rods Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Arc Welding Rods Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arc Welding Rods Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Arc Welding Rods Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

