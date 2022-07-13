Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs in global, including the following market information:
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adhesive Backed Sandpaper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs include Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant and Awuko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adhesive Backed Sandpaper
Velvet Backed Sandpaper
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wood
Metal
Varnishing
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
3M
Klingspor
Hermes Abrasives
Mirka
SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
Nihon Kenshi
Ekamant
Awuko
Gator
Sankyo-Rikagaku
Carborundum Universal
Keystone Abrasives
Kovax
Dongguan Jinyang
Sunmight
Guangdong Shunhui
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Product Ty
