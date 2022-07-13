Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs in global, including the following market information:

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adhesive Backed Sandpaper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs include Saint-Gobain, 3M, Klingspor, Hermes Abrasives, Mirka, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), Nihon Kenshi, Ekamant and Awuko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adhesive Backed Sandpaper

Velvet Backed Sandpaper

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wood

Metal

Varnishing

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

3M

Klingspor

Hermes Abrasives

Mirka

SIA Abrasives (Bosch)

Nihon Kenshi

Ekamant

Awuko

Gator

Sankyo-Rikagaku

Carborundum Universal

Keystone Abrasives

Kovax

Dongguan Jinyang

Sunmight

Guangdong Shunhui

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Latex Paper-Backing Abrasive Adhesive Discs Product Ty

