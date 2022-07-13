Metal-Organic Frameworks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal-Organic Frameworks in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metal-Organic Frameworks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal-Organic Frameworks market was valued at 278.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1237.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Zinc-Based Organic Framework Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal-Organic Frameworks include BASF, MOFapps and Strem Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal-Organic Frameworks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Zinc-Based Organic Framework

Copper-Based Organic Framework

Iron-Based Organic Framework

Aluminum-Based Organic Framework

Magnesium-Based Organic Framework

Other Types

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal-Organic Frameworks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal-Organic Frameworks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal-Organic Frameworks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal-Organic Frameworks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal-Organic Frameworks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal-Organic Frameworks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal-Organic Frameworks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Organic Frameworks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal-Organic Frameworks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Organic Frameworks Companies

