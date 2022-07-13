Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million sqm)

Global top five Pressure-Sensitive Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Coated Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure-Sensitive Tapes include Lintec, 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa SE, Avery Dennison, Achem, Adhesive Applications, CTT and Necal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pressure-Sensitive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Adhesive Transfer Tape

Self Wound Tape

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Family

Architecture

Medicine

Industry

Others

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million sqm)

Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure-Sensitive Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure-Sensitive Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure-Sensitive Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million sqm)

Key companies Pressure-Sensitive Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lintec

3M

Nitto Denko

Tesa SE

Avery Dennison

Achem

Adhesive Applications

CTT

Necal

PPI Adhesive Products

Scapa Group

Syntac

Shurtape

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Companies

