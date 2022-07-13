Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermosetting Acrylic Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermosetting Acrylic Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermosetting Acrylic Resin include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Arkema S.A, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Unigel S.A. (Brazil), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) and Kaneka Corporation (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermosetting Acrylic Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylates

Methacrylates

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Adhesives

Construction

Extiles & Fibers

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema S.A

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Unigel S.A. (Brazil)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Plaskolite, Inc. (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Reichhold, Inc. (US)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

DuPont

The Valspar Corporation (US)

