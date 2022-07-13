Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Encapsulation Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Liquid Encapsulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Encapsulation Materials market was valued at 1416.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1920.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymer Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Encapsulation Materials include Henkel AG & Company, BASF, Panasonic, Sanyu Rec, Hitachi Chemical, Resin Technical Systems, Sumitomo Bakelite, Kyocera and Nitto Denko Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Encapsulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymer Materials
Plastic Materials
Glass Materials
Ceramic Materials
Metal Materials
Others
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Telecommunication
Industrial
Automotive
Others
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquid Encapsulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquid Encapsulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liquid Encapsulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Liquid Encapsulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel AG & Company
BASF
Panasonic
Sanyu Rec
Hitachi Chemical
Resin Technical Systems
Sumitomo Bakelite
Kyocera
Nitto Denko Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Encapsulation Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Encapsulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Encapsulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Encapsulation Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Encapsulation Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Encapsulation Materials Compani
