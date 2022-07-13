Global Turbine Gear Boxes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Turbine Gear Boxes market was valued at 55.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Turbine gear box is typically used in a wind turbine to increase rotational speed from a low-speed rotor to a higher speed electrical generator. A common ratio is about 90:1, with a rate 16.7 rpm input from the rotor to 1,500 rpm output for the generator. It is important to ensure that the drivetrain effectively isolates the gearbox, or to ensure that the gearbox is designed to support these loads, otherwise internal gearbox components can become severely misaligned. This can lead to stress concentrations and failures.Turbine gear boxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, turbine gear boxes market will keep in rapid development. Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the turbine gear boxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EU. China is becoming the important market. Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gear boxes is growing. In 2015, the global production of the turbine gear boxes reaches over 66856 MW; the gross margin was around 24.77% during the last five years.

We forecast that the global turbine gear boxes market will grow in a CAGR of 10.38% from 2016 to 2021. At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 73% market share in 2015. To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, turbine gear boxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time. In order to feed the changing technical requirements, turbine gear boxes manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, integration will be the technology trends of turbine gear boxes.

