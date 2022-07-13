Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle market was valued at 28.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nanotechnology is the branch of science which deals with particles ranging between 1-100 nm. These particles are called nanoparticles, and they exhibit unique electronic, optical, magnetic, and mechanical properties, which make them different from the bulk material. These properties of nanomaterials help them to find a variety of applications in the biomedical, agricultural, and environmental domains. Cerium oxide nanoparticles have gained a lot of attention as a potential future candidate for ending various kinds of problems by exhibiting redox activity, free radical scavenging property, biofilm inhibition, etc. Cerium oxide nanoparticles (CeONPs) have received much attention because of their excellent catalytic activities, which are derived from quick and expedient mutation of the oxidation state between Ce4+ and Ce3+.Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticle key players include Xuancheng Jingrui, Nanophase Technologies, Grirem Advanced Materials, Nyacol Nano Technologies, Ganzhou Zhanhai, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 30%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 35 percent. In terms of product, 0-50 nm is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Catalyst, followed by Precision Polishing, UV Absorber, etc.

