Global Solder Ball Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solder Ball market was valued at 21.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.36% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

In integrated circuit packaging, a solder ball, also a solder bump (often referred to simply as “ball” or “bumps”) is a ball of solder that provides the contact between the chip package and the printed circuit board, as well as between stacked packages in multichip modules. The Solder Ball can be placed manually or by automated equipment, and are held in place with a tacky flux. Solder Ball are very small spheres of high-purity solder for micro soldering system. The most important advantages of Solder Ball are their very clean surfaces and exact solder quantity control. Most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP. Asia Pacific held the leading share of the market in terms of revenue in 2016. We estimate that the global market share of Solder Ball is 27.66% in Taiwan, 20.54% in Korea, 17.28% in Japan, 15% in China and 10.56% in South East Asia. Because there are many larger IC packaging (including testing) companies in these region, such as ASE, Amkor, SPIL etc. Solder Ball are most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP. Senju Metal, DS HiMetal and MKE captured the top three revenue share spots in the Solder Ball market in 2016. Senju Metal dominated with 40.00% revenue share, followed by DS HiMetal with 19.14% revenue share and MKE with 7.08% revenue share.

By Market Verdors:

Senju Metal

DS HiMetal

MKE

YCTC

Nippon Micrometal

Accurus

PMTC

Shanghai hiking solder material

Shenmao Technology

By Types:

Lead Solder Ball

Lead Free Solder Ball

By Applications:

BGA

CSP & WLCSP

Flip-Chip & Others

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

