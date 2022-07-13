Global Magnetic Particle Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Magnetic Particle market was valued at 142.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

FerritesCommonly known as Ceramics, have been in production since the 1950`s.They are primarily made from Iron Oxide (FeO) and the addition of Sr and Ba through a calcining process. They are the least expensive and most common of all magnet materials. Primary grades are C1, C5 and C8. They are mostly used in motors and sensors. Magnetic ferrite powder are suitable for producing different grades of hard ferrite magnets by wet pressing or dry pressing production process. According to the needs of clients, we could supply the magnetic ferrite powders in different granularity, The magnetic ferrite powder can be classified as isotropic magnetic ferrite powder and anisotropic magnetic ferrite powder. Alnico These are one of the oldest commercially available magnets and have been developed from earlier versions of magnetic steels. Primary composition is Al, Ni and Co, hence the name. Although they have a high remanent induction, they have relatively low magnetic values because of their easy of demagnetization. However, they are resistant to heat and have good mechanical features. Common applications are in measuring instruments and high temperature processes such as holding devices in heat treat furnaces. AlNiCo magnetic powder is made of AlNiCo magnet and through cracked it into required particle size. The character is temperature coefficient of Br is small. The powder mainly used in raw material of bonded magnet, plastic magnet; all kinds of SmCo fault detection; magnetic printing and other highly temperature sensitivity fields. Samarium Cobalt They belong to the rare earth family because of the Sm and Co elements in their composition. Magnetic properties are high and they have very good temperature characteristics. They are also more expensive than the other magnet materials.

Since Ferrites Magnetic Particle and Neodymium(NdFeB) Magnetic Particle are the most commonly used magnetic raw materials, this report mainly focuses on these two products.

Magnetic paints, magnetic printable substrates, magnetic films, medical diagnostics and therapeutics, video tape, copy toners, fingerprinting, sensors, fuel injectors, permanent magnets, nano level fluid sealing, electric toys and magnetic curing products, etc.

Magnetic paints, magnetic printable substrates, magnetic films, medical diagnostics and therapeutics, video tape, copy toners, fingerprinting, sensors, fuel injectors, permanent magnets, nano level fluid sealing, electric toys and magnetic curing products, etc. Since Ferrites Magnetic Particle and Neodymium(NdFeB) Magnetic Particle are the most commonly used magnetic raw materials, this report mainly focuses on these two products. Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography. China domestic Magnetic Particle industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 89% of total NdFeB Magnetic Particle production and 82% of Ferrites Magnetic Particle production. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

