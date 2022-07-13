Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vinylphosphonic Acid market was valued at 11.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vinylphosphonic acid is an organophosphorus compound with the formula C2H3PO3H2. It is a colorless liquid. Vinylphosphonic acid is a key monomer for the synthesis of vinyl phosphate polymer, co-polymer, etc.Applications of vinylphosphonic acid include Printing, Coating, Water Treatment & Oil Well, Fuel Cells, Health Care and so on. Among those applications, Coating accounts for the largest market share, which was about 35.78% in 2017. The vinylphosphonic acid industry is highly concentrated as there are major three manufacturers presently. Euticals is the largest producer with sales volume of 160 MT in 2017. Global sales of vinylphosphonic acid increased from 133 MT in 2013 to 179 MT in 2017. Europe is the largest production base presently. As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer with about 51.33% share in 2017.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vinylphosphonic Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 VPA 90%

1.4.3 VPA 80%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Printing

1.5.3 Coating

1.5.4 Water Treatment & Oil Well

1.5.5 Fuel Cells

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinylphosphonic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vinylphosphonic Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

