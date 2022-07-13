Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market was valued at 893.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), also known as 3a, 4, 7, 7a-tatrahydro-4,7-methano-1H-indene, (endo) or (exo) tricycle[5.2.1.0 (2,6)]deca-3,8-diene or cyclopentadiene dimer is a white crystalline solid at room temperature with a distinctive odor. The Chemical Abstract Service Registry Number (CASRN) is 77-73-6. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is typically a clear liquid with a fragrant (strong) musty odor. DCPD is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) and is formed during high-temperature cracking of petroleum fractions and recovered by distillation.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/147453/global-dicyclopentadiene-market-2022-872

It is a highly reactive intermediate used to produce a wide range of resins, including aromatic hydrocarbon resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolics, and epoxies.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

By Market Verdors:

…

By Types:

By Applications:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/147453/global-dicyclopentadiene-market-2022-872

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 75%-85%

1.4.3 92%-94%

1.4.4 ?99%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 DCPD UPR, DCPD HCR, Codimer

1.5.3 ENB, DCPD UPR, EPDM,COC, Fine chemicals

1.5.4 Poly-DCPD (RIM) Grade,

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market

1.8.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCP

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/147453/global-dicyclopentadiene-market-2022-872

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/