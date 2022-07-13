Uncategorized

Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 1,2-Pentanediol market was valued at 37.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

1,2-Pentanediol is an important organic intermediate, mainly used as a synthetic agent for the synthesis of propiconazole, but also the production of polyester fiber, surfactants, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other important raw materials.The industry`s leading producers are BASF, Evonik and Lanxess, with revenues of 21.14%, 15.62% and 6.48% respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 1,2-Pentanediol Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cosmetic Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pesticide Intermediates

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market

1.8.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,2-Pentanediol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,2-Pentanediol Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America 1,2-Pentanediol Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America 1,2-Pentanediol Sales Volume Growth Rat

 

