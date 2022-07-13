Global Ether Amine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ether Amine market was valued at 86.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ether amines are a unique class of industrial chemicals used primarily in epoxy systems. Mainly used to increase flexibility, toughness, hydrophilicity or hydrophobicity (depending on the product used), they also offer various reactivities, good temperature stabilities, are essentially colourless and have a low viscosity. Because of their unique structure and variety of chemical reactions, these products have found their way into many different end uses.Ether amines are a unique class of industrial chemicals used primarily in epoxy systems.

Mainly used to increase flexibility, toughness, hydrophilicity or hydrophobicity (depending on the product used), they also offer various reactivities, good temperature stabilities, are essentially colourless and have a low viscosity. Because of their unique structure and variety of chemical reactions, these products have found their way into many different end uses.

Ether amines can be classified as Poly Ether Amine Aliphatic Ether Amines, Ethoxylated Ether Amines and Ethoxylated Fatty Amines. Poly Ether Amine is the major kind of Ether Amine for industrial use. Poly Ether Amine (also called Amino terminated polyether or polyether polyamine) is a kind of polyepoxy alkane compounds terminated by primary amidogen or secondary amidogen; and the molecular framework is polyether and the reactive group is terminal amidogen.

The Poly Ether Amine industry concentration is very high; mainly in Europe and the United States, and high-end products mainly from USA. Huntsman, BASF and Acryl captured the top three sales volume share spots in the Poly Ether Amine market in 2017. Epoxy Coating, Polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants and Fuel Additives industry are major applications of poly ether amines and derivatives. The market of the above industries is predicted to be stable in the coming years. Aliphatic ether amines are critical agents used in the mining process to beneficiate minerals such as iron ore and phosphates. Market of aliphatic ether amines is concentrated, with Air product and Clariant holing a majority share of global market.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ether Amine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ether Amine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Poly Ether Amine MW 230

1.4.3 Poly Ether Amine MW 2000

1.4.4 Poly Ether Amine MW 400

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ether Amine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Epoxy Coating

1.5.3 Polyurea

1.5.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.5 Fuel Additives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ether Amine Market

1.8.1 Global Ether Amine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ether Amine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ether Amine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ether Amine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ether Amine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ether Amine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ether Amine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ether Amine Sales Volume

3.3.1 Nort

