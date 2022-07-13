Jet Fuel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jet Fuel in global, including the following market information:

The global Jet Fuel market was valued at 558.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 863.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Jet A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jet Fuel include Air BP, Chevron, Exide, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, Shell, AltAir Fuels, Amyris and Gevo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jet Fuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Jet Fuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Jet Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Jet Fuel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Jet Fuel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Jet Fuel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Jet Fuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Jet Fuel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Jet Fuel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Jet Fuel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Jet Fuel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Jet Fuel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Jet Fuel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Jet Fuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jet Fuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Jet Fuel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Fuel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jet Fuel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Fuel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Jet Fuel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Jet A

4.1.3 Jet A-1

4.2 By Type – Global Jet Fuel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Jet Fuel Revenue

