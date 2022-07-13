EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) in global, including the following market information:

The global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/148397/global-evoh-forecast-market-2022-2028-434

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene(mol%)29 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) include Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Chang Chun Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/148397/global-evoh-forecast-market-2022-2028-434

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVOH (Ethylene

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/148397/global-evoh-forecast-market-2022-2028-434

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/