Uranium Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Uranium in global, including the following market information:

The global Uranium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granite-Type Uranium Deposits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Uranium include Sinosteel, CNNC, Sinohydro, Jinduicheng Molybdenum, JiangXi Copper Corporation, Cameco, Orano, BHP Billiton and Kazatomprom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Uranium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Uranium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Uranium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Uranium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Uranium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Uranium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Uranium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Uranium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Uranium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Uranium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Uranium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Uranium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Uranium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Uranium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Uranium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Uranium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Uranium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Uranium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Uranium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Uranium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uranium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Uranium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uranium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Uranium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Granite-Type Uranium Deposits
4.1.3 Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits
4.1.4 Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits
4.1.5 Carbonate-S

 

