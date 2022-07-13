Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth | , Outbrain, Google, Business Wire, Salesforce, Meltwater, Cision AB, AirPR Software, IrisPR Software, ISentia, Onalytica, Prezly, IPR Software, TrendKite, Agility, Red Wheat,
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market 2022-2028
A New Market Study, Titled “Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
Description
This global study of the Public Relations (PR) Tools Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Public Relations (PR) Tools industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
The report offers detailed coverage of Public Relations (PR) Tools industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Public Relations (PR) Tools by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Public Relations (PR) Tools market for 2016-2025.
And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
At the same time, we classify Public Relations (PR) Tools according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Public Relations (PR) Tools company.
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Publishing Tools
Social Media Monitoring & Management
Content Creation and Distribution
Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis
Relationship Management
Public Relations (PR) Tools Market split by Application, can be divided into:
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecom & Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Public Relations (PR) Tools
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Type in 2019
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Public Relations (PR) Tools
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Application in 2019
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Region in 2019
Figure Asia Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Region in 2019
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Outbrain
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table Outbrain Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Public Relations (PR) Tools Business Operation of Outbrain (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Google
2.3 Business Wire
2.4 Salesforce
2.5 Meltwater
2.6 Cision AB
2.7 AirPR Software
2.8 IrisPR Software
2.9 ISentia
2.10 Onalytica
2.11 Prezly
2.12 IPR Software
2.13 TrendKite
2.14 Agility
2.15 Red Wheat
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Continue…
