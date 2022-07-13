Bactericides Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bactericides in global, including the following market information:

Global Bactericides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bactericides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bactericides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bactericides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Chlorine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bactericides include ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer, E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS and COMPANY, FMC CORPORATION, MG2 NIPPON SODA CO. LTD, NUFARM LIMITED, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL and SYNGENTA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bactericides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bactericides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active Chlorine

Iodine

Concentrated Alcohols

Phenolic Substances

Cationic Surfactants

Global Bactericides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Pharma & Healthcare

Chemical Industry

Oil and Gas

Others

Global Bactericides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bactericides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bactericides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bactericides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bactericides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bactericides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer

E.I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS and COMPANY

FMC CORPORATION

MG2 NIPPON SODA CO. LTD

NUFARM LIMITED

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL

SYNGENTA

BIOSTADT INDIA

ARIES AGRO

CERTIS

SHARDA CROP

PI INDUSTRIES

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bactericides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bactericides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bactericides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bactericides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bactericides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bactericides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bactericides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bactericides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bactericides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bactericides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bactericides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bactericides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bactericides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bactericides Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bactericides Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bactericides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bactericides Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Active Chlorine

4.1.3 Iodine

4.1.4 Concentrate

