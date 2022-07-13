Graphite Rods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Rods in global, including the following market information:
Global Graphite Rods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Graphite Rods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Graphite Rods companies in 2021 (%)
The global Graphite Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphite Rods include Imerys, Mersen, GCP, Northern Graphite Block, Cable Consultants, Focus Graphite Block, Lomiko Metals, RS Mines and Alabama Graphite Block, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Graphite Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphite Rods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity
Ultra Purity 99.9995%
Ultra Superior Purity 99.9999%
Global Graphite Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Energy Storage & Batteries
Metals
Research & Laboratory
Thin Film Deposition
Global Graphite Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Graphite Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Graphite Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Graphite Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Graphite Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Imerys
Mersen
GCP
Northern Graphite Block
Cable Consultants
Focus Graphite Block
Lomiko Metals
RS Mines
Alabama Graphite Block
AGT
Bora Bora Resources
CCGG
AoYu Graphite Block
Qingdao Huatai
Shenzhen Jinzhaohe
Beijing Sanye
Graphite Products Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Rods Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphite Rods Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphite Rods Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphite Rods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphite Rods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphite Rods Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Rods Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphite Rods Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphite Rods Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphite Rods Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphite Rods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Rods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Rods Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Rods Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Rods Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Rods Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Graphite Rods Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity
4.1.3 Ultra Purity 99.9995%
