Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Leisure Boat Marine Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Leisure Boat Marine Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings market was valued at 1010.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1288.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-Fouling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Leisure Boat Marine Coatings include AkzoNobel NV, Hempel A/S, kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Nippon Paint, KCC Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., DuPont, Jotun A/S and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Leisure Boat Marine Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-Fouling
Anti-Corrosion
Foul Release
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vessels
Tankers
Yachts
Others
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Leisure Boat Marine Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Leisure Boat Marine Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Leisure Boat Marine Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Leisure Boat Marine Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel NV
Hempel A/S
kansai Paint Co. Ltd
Nippon Paint
KCC Corporation
PPG Industries Inc.
DuPont
Jotun A/S
BASF
RPM International Inc.
Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
Baril Coatings
MCU Coatings International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
