Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Underground Utilities Mapping Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2028, from US$ xx million in 2021. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Underground Utilities Mapping Services business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Underground Utilities Mapping Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Underground Utilities Mapping Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2022 to 2028 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.
Electromagnetic Location (EML)
Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2022 to 2028, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.
Oil and Gas
Electricity
Government and Public Safety
Construction
Telecommunication
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Technics Group
Geoindo
Waterland Group
Plowman Craven
multiVIEW Locates
GEOTEC Surveys
LandScope
Subscan Technology
Powers Tiltman
Utility Mapping
Cardno
Malcolm Hughes
Amber Utilities
Midland Survey
OmniSurveys
Service Location Ltd
Apex Surveys
VAC Group
Utilimap Limited
Global Detection Services
Jurukur Perunding Services
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Underground Utilities Mapping Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Underground Utilities Mapping Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Underground Utilities Mapping Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Underground Utilities Mapping Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Underground Utilities Mapping Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of content
2019-2024 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Segment by Type
2.2.1 Electromagnetic Location (EML)
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Segment by Application
2.4.1 Oil and Gas
2.4.2 Electricity
2.4.3 Government and Public Safety
2.4.4 Construction
2.4.5 Telecommunication
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market S
