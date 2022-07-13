Titanium Alloy Scrap Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Titanium Alloy Scrap in global, including the following market information:

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Titanium Alloy Scrap companies in 2021 (%)

The global Titanium Alloy Scrap market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mixed Titanium Solids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Titanium Alloy Scrap include Monico Alloys, Metraco NV, Global Titanium Inc., Goldman Titanium, Gold Metal Recyclers, Minnesota Scrap Metal Recycling, American Pulverizer, TSI Incorporated and Commercial Metals Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Titanium Alloy Scrap manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mixed Titanium Solids

Titanium Turnings

Titanium Sworf

Rutile Scraps

Titanium Sponge / Residues

Other Titanium Scrap

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Biomedical

Chemical Industry

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Titanium Alloy Scrap revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Titanium Alloy Scrap revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Titanium Alloy Scrap sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Titanium Alloy Scrap sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Monico Alloys

Metraco NV

Global Titanium Inc.

Goldman Titanium

Gold Metal Recyclers

Minnesota Scrap Metal Recycling

American Pulverizer

TSI Incorporated

Commercial Metals Company

EcoTitanium

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Titanium Alloy Scrap Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Titanium Alloy Scrap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Titanium Alloy Scrap Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Titanium Alloy Scrap Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Titanium Alloy Scrap Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Titanium Alloy Scrap Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Titanium Alloy Scrap Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

