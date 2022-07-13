Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Sheet and Plate in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aluminum Sheet and Plate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Sheet and Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.15-2.0 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Sheet and Plate include Alcoa, Kaiser Aluminum, Rio Tinto Alcan, Sapa Group, Mandel Metals, Alaskan Copper, Liaoning Zhongwang Group, AAG(Asia Alum Group) and Shandong Nanshan Aluminum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Sheet and Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.15-2.0 mm

2.0-6.0 mm

6.0-25.0 mm

25-200 mm

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical Device

Machinery

Construction

Others

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Kaiser Aluminum

Rio Tinto Alcan

Sapa Group

Mandel Metals

Alaskan Copper

Liaoning Zhongwang Group

AAG(Asia Alum Group)

Shandong Nanshan Aluminum

JMA Aluminum

Southern Aluminum Industry

Alnan

Xingfa Aluminum Holdings

Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company

Guangdong Weiye Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Sheet and Plate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies

4 S

