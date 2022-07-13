Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Sheet and Plate in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aluminum Sheet and Plate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Sheet and Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.15-2.0 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Sheet and Plate include Alcoa, Kaiser Aluminum, Rio Tinto Alcan, Sapa Group, Mandel Metals, Alaskan Copper, Liaoning Zhongwang Group, AAG(Asia Alum Group) and Shandong Nanshan Aluminum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Sheet and Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.15-2.0 mm
2.0-6.0 mm
6.0-25.0 mm
25-200 mm
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Medical Device
Machinery
Construction
Others
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aluminum Sheet and Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcoa
Kaiser Aluminum
Rio Tinto Alcan
Sapa Group
Mandel Metals
Alaskan Copper
Liaoning Zhongwang Group
AAG(Asia Alum Group)
Shandong Nanshan Aluminum
JMA Aluminum
Southern Aluminum Industry
Alnan
Xingfa Aluminum Holdings
Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Company
Guangdong Weiye Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Sheet and Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Sheet and Plate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Sheet and Plate Companies
4 S
