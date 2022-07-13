Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Compound and Cable Compound in global, including the following market information:

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Wire Compound and Cable Compound companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wire Compound and Cable Compound market was valued at 10850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Halogenated Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wire Compound and Cable Compound include E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Borouge, Polyone Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation and SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wire Compound and Cable Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Halogenated Polymers

Non- Halogenated Polymers

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Power

Communication

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wire Compound and Cable Compound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wire Compound and Cable Compound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wire Compound and Cable Compound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Wire Compound and Cable Compound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Solvay S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Borouge

Polyone Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wire Compound and Cable Compound Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wire Compound and Cable Compound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Compound and Cable Compound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Compound and Cable Compound Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Compound and Cable Compound Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wire

