Membrane Microfiltration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Membrane Microfiltration in global, including the following market information:
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Membrane Microfiltration companies in 2021 (%)
The global Membrane Microfiltration market was valued at 1975.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3149.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Membrane Microfiltration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Membrane Microfiltration include EMD Millipore Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, GE Water & Process Technologies, 3M Purification Solutions, Alfa Laval AB, Hyflux Ltd, Kubota Corp, Pentair and Danaher Corp.(Pall Corp.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Membrane Microfiltration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Membrane Microfiltration
Inorganic Membrane Microfiltration
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals & Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Food and Beverage
Water & Waste Water Treatment
Others
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Membrane Microfiltration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Membrane Microfiltration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Membrane Microfiltration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Membrane Microfiltration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EMD Millipore Corporation
Koch Membrane Systems
GE Water & Process Technologies
3M Purification Solutions
Alfa Laval AB
Hyflux Ltd
Kubota Corp
Pentair
Danaher Corp.(Pall Corp.)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Mtb Technologies
Porvair Filtration Group
Spintek Filtration
Zena Membranes
Yuasa Membrane Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Membrane Microfiltration Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Membrane Microfiltration Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Membrane Microfiltration Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Membrane Microfiltration Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Membrane Microfiltration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Membrane Microfiltration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Membrane Microfiltration Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Microfiltration Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Membrane Microfiltration Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Microfiltration Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/