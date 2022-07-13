Membrane Microfiltration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Membrane Microfiltration in global, including the following market information:

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Membrane Microfiltration companies in 2021 (%)

The global Membrane Microfiltration market was valued at 1975.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3149.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Membrane Microfiltration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Membrane Microfiltration include EMD Millipore Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, GE Water & Process Technologies, 3M Purification Solutions, Alfa Laval AB, Hyflux Ltd, Kubota Corp, Pentair and Danaher Corp.(Pall Corp.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Membrane Microfiltration manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Membrane Microfiltration

Inorganic Membrane Microfiltration

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals & Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Food and Beverage

Water & Waste Water Treatment

Others

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Membrane Microfiltration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Membrane Microfiltration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Membrane Microfiltration sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Membrane Microfiltration sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EMD Millipore Corporation

Koch Membrane Systems

GE Water & Process Technologies

3M Purification Solutions

Alfa Laval AB

Hyflux Ltd

Kubota Corp

Pentair

Danaher Corp.(Pall Corp.)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Mtb Technologies

Porvair Filtration Group

Spintek Filtration

Zena Membranes

Yuasa Membrane Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Membrane Microfiltration Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Membrane Microfiltration Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Membrane Microfiltration Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Membrane Microfiltration Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Membrane Microfiltration Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Membrane Microfiltration Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Membrane Microfiltration Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Membrane Microfiltration Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Membrane Microfiltration Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Membrane Microfiltration Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Microfiltration Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Membrane Microfiltration Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Membrane Microfiltration Companies

