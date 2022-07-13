Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) include GeneHarbor, Herbalmax, Genex Formulas, etc. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), holds a share about 65%, followed by North America, and Europe. In terms of purity, content greater than or equal to 98% is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is health care products, with a share over 90%.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment by Type

Content Greater than or Equal to 98%

Content Less than 98%

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment by Application

Health Care Products

Cosmetics

Others

The report on the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

EffePharm

Bontac

CELFULL

Kingdomway

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GeneHarbor

7.1.1 GeneHarbor Corporation Information

7.1.2 GeneHarbor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GeneHarbor Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GeneHarbor Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.1.5 GeneHarbor Recent Development

7.2 Herbalmax

7.2.1 Herbalmax Corporation Information

7.2.2 Herbalmax Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Herbalmax Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Herbalmax Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.2.5 Herbalmax Recent Development

7.3 Genex Formulas

7.3.1 Genex Formulas Corporation Information

7.3.2 Genex Formulas Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Genex Formulas Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Genex Formulas Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.3.5 Genex Formulas Recent Development

7.4 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

7.4.1 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.4.5 Shinkowa Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.5 Maac10 Formulas

7.5.1 Maac10 Formulas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Maac10 Formulas Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Maac10 Formulas Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Maac10 Formulas Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.5.5 Maac10 Formulas Recent Development

7.6 EffePharm

7.6.1 EffePharm Corporation Information

7.6.2 EffePharm Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 EffePharm Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 EffePharm Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.6.5 EffePharm Recent Development

7.7 Bontac

7.7.1 Bontac Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bontac Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bontac Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bontac Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.7.5 Bontac Recent Development

7.8 CELFULL

7.8.1 CELFULL Corporation Information

7.8.2 CELFULL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CELFULL Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CELFULL Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.8.5 CELFULL Recent Development

7.9 Kingdomway

7.9.1 Kingdomway Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kingdomway Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kingdomway Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kingdomway Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Products Offered

7.9.5 Kingdomway Recent Development

