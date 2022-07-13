Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Waterproofing TPO Membrane market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of waterproofing TPO membrane include GAF, Carlisle, Johns Manville, etc. America is the largest producer of waterproofing TPO membrane, holds a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In terms of product, 1.5 mm is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is commercial building, with a share over 65%.

Waterproofing TPO Membrane market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Waterproofing TPO Membrane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Segment by Type

1.2 mm

1.5 mm

2.0 mm and Other

Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

The report on the Waterproofing TPO Membrane market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

GAF

Carlisle

Johns Manville

Firestone

Sika Group

Soprema Group

KOSTER

Oriental Yuhong

Protan

Yuanda Hongyu

Versico

CKS

Fosroc

Hongyuan Waterproof

Green Shield

Custom Seal Roofing

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Waterproofing TPO Membrane market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waterproofing TPO Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waterproofing TPO Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Waterproofing TPO Membrane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GAF

7.1.1 GAF Corporation Information

7.1.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GAF Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GAF Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 GAF Recent Development

7.2 Carlisle

7.2.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carlisle Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carlisle Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carlisle Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Carlisle Recent Development

7.3 Johns Manville

7.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Johns Manville Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Johns Manville Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.4 Firestone

7.4.1 Firestone Corporation Information

7.4.2 Firestone Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Firestone Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Firestone Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 Firestone Recent Development

7.5 Sika Group

7.5.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sika Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sika Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sika Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Sika Group Recent Development

7.6 Soprema Group

7.6.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

7.7 KOSTER

7.7.1 KOSTER Corporation Information

7.7.2 KOSTER Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 KOSTER Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 KOSTER Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 KOSTER Recent Development

7.8 Oriental Yuhong

7.8.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

7.8.2 Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Oriental Yuhong Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Oriental Yuhong Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.8.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

7.9 Protan

7.9.1 Protan Corporation Information

7.9.2 Protan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Protan Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Protan Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.9.5 Protan Recent Development

7.10 Yuanda Hongyu

7.10.1 Yuanda Hongyu Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yuanda Hongyu Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Yuanda Hongyu Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Yuanda Hongyu Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.10.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Development

7.11 Versico

7.11.1 Versico Corporation Information

7.11.2 Versico Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Versico Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Versico Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

7.11.5 Versico Recent Development

7.12 CKS

7.12.1 CKS Corporation Information

7.12.2 CKS Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CKS Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CKS Products Offered

7.12.5 CKS Recent Development

7.13 Fosroc

7.13.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fosroc Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fosroc Products Offered

7.13.5 Fosroc Recent Development

7.14 Hongyuan Waterproof

7.14.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Products Offered

7.14.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

7.15 Green Shield

7.15.1 Green Shield Corporation Information

7.15.2 Green Shield Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Green Shield Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Green Shield Products Offered

7.15.5 Green Shield Recent Development

7.16 Custom Seal Roofing

7.16.1 Custom Seal Roofing Corporation Information

7.16.2 Custom Seal Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Custom Seal Roofing Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Custom Seal Roofing Products Offered

7.16.5 Custom Seal Roofing Recent Development

