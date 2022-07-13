Drilling Fluids Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Drilling Fluids Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Drilling Fluids Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Drilling Fluids market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of drilling fluids include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, etc. America is the largest producer of semiconductor sealing products, holds a share over 50%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and Europe. In terms of product, water based fluids (WBF) is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest segment is onshore drilling, with a share about 75%.

Drilling Fluids market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drilling Fluids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Drilling Fluids market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Drilling Fluids Market Segment by Type

Oil-Based Fluids (OBF)

Water Based Fluids (WBF)

Others

Drilling Fluids Market Segment by Application

Onshore Drilling

Offshore Drilling

Other

The report on the Drilling Fluids market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Newpark Resources

Tetra Technologies

CES Energy Solutions

NOV Inc.

Scomi Group Bhd

Secure Energy Services

Weatherford International

Q’Max Solutions

CNPC

Sinopec

CNOOC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Drilling Fluids consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Drilling Fluids market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drilling Fluids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drilling Fluids with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Drilling Fluids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Drilling Fluids Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Drilling Fluids Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drilling Fluids Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drilling Fluids Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drilling Fluids Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drilling Fluids Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drilling Fluids Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drilling Fluids Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drilling Fluids Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drilling Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drilling Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drilling Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drilling Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drilling Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drilling Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drilling Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drilling Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Fluids Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Fluids Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

7.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Schlumberger Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Schlumberger Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.2 Halliburton

7.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

7.2.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Halliburton Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Halliburton Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

7.3 Baker Hughes

7.3.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Baker Hughes Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Baker Hughes Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.3.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

7.4 Newpark Resources

7.4.1 Newpark Resources Corporation Information

7.4.2 Newpark Resources Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Newpark Resources Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Newpark Resources Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.4.5 Newpark Resources Recent Development

7.5 Tetra Technologies

7.5.1 Tetra Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tetra Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Tetra Technologies Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Tetra Technologies Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.5.5 Tetra Technologies Recent Development

7.6 CES Energy Solutions

7.6.1 CES Energy Solutions Corporation Information

7.6.2 CES Energy Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CES Energy Solutions Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CES Energy Solutions Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.6.5 CES Energy Solutions Recent Development

7.7 NOV Inc.

7.7.1 NOV Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 NOV Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NOV Inc. Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NOV Inc. Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.7.5 NOV Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Scomi Group Bhd

7.8.1 Scomi Group Bhd Corporation Information

7.8.2 Scomi Group Bhd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Scomi Group Bhd Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Scomi Group Bhd Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.8.5 Scomi Group Bhd Recent Development

7.9 Secure Energy Services

7.9.1 Secure Energy Services Corporation Information

7.9.2 Secure Energy Services Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Secure Energy Services Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Secure Energy Services Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.9.5 Secure Energy Services Recent Development

7.10 Weatherford International

7.10.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Weatherford International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Weatherford International Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Weatherford International Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.10.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

7.11 Q’Max Solutions

7.11.1 Q’Max Solutions Corporation Information

7.11.2 Q’Max Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Q’Max Solutions Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Q’Max Solutions Drilling Fluids Products Offered

7.11.5 Q’Max Solutions Recent Development

7.12 CNPC

7.12.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.12.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CNPC Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CNPC Products Offered

7.12.5 CNPC Recent Development

7.13 Sinopec

7.13.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sinopec Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sinopec Products Offered

7.13.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.14 CNOOC

7.14.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

7.14.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CNOOC Drilling Fluids Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CNOOC Products Offered

7.14.5 CNOOC Recent Development

