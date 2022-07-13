Insights on the Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Public Cloud accounting for % of the Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Large Enterprises was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Adobe

Amazon Web Services

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Dolby

Google

Kaltura

Lifesize

Microsoft

Plantronics

RingCentral

TWILIO

Vonage

Wistia

Zoho Corporation

Zoom Video Communications

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform by Platform

3 Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform by Application

4 Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Adobe

7.1.1 Adobe Company Details

7.1.2 Adobe Business Overview

7.1.3 Adobe Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.1.4 Adobe Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Adobe Recent Development

7.2 Amazon Web Services

7.2.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

7.2.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview

7.2.3 Amazon Web Services Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.2.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

7.3 Avaya

7.3.1 Avaya Company Details

7.3.2 Avaya Business Overview

7.3.3 Avaya Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Avaya Recent Development

7.4 Cisco Systems

7.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

7.4.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

7.4.3 Cisco Systems Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

7.5 Dolby

7.5.1 Dolby Company Details

7.5.2 Dolby Business Overview

7.5.3 Dolby Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.5.4 Dolby Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Dolby Recent Development

7.6 Google

7.6.1 Google Company Details

7.6.2 Google Business Overview

7.6.3 Google Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.6.4 Google Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Google Recent Development

7.7 Kaltura

7.7.1 Kaltura Company Details

7.7.2 Kaltura Business Overview

7.7.3 Kaltura Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.7.4 Kaltura Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Kaltura Recent Development

7.8 Lifesize

7.8.1 Lifesize Company Details

7.8.2 Lifesize Business Overview

7.8.3 Lifesize Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.8.4 Lifesize Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Lifesize Recent Development

7.9 Microsoft

7.9.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.9.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.9.3 Microsoft Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.10 Plantronics

7.10.1 Plantronics Company Details

7.10.2 Plantronics Business Overview

7.10.3 Plantronics Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.10.4 Plantronics Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Plantronics Recent Development

7.11 RingCentral

7.11.1 RingCentral Company Details

7.11.2 RingCentral Business Overview

7.11.3 RingCentral Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.11.4 RingCentral Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 RingCentral Recent Development

7.12 TWILIO

7.12.1 TWILIO Company Details

7.12.2 TWILIO Business Overview

7.12.3 TWILIO Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.12.4 TWILIO Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 TWILIO Recent Development

7.13 Vonage

7.13.1 Vonage Company Details

7.13.2 Vonage Business Overview

7.13.3 Vonage Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.13.4 Vonage Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Vonage Recent Development

7.14 Wistia

7.14.1 Wistia Company Details

7.14.2 Wistia Business Overview

7.14.3 Wistia Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.14.4 Wistia Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Wistia Recent Development

7.15 Zoho Corporation

7.15.1 Zoho Corporation Company Details

7.15.2 Zoho Corporation Business Overview

7.15.3 Zoho Corporation Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.15.4 Zoho Corporation Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Zoho Corporation Recent Development

7.16 Zoom Video Communications

7.16.1 Zoom Video Communications Company Details

7.16.2 Zoom Video Communications Business Overview

7.16.3 Zoom Video Communications Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Introduction

7.16.4 Zoom Video Communications Revenue in Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Zoom Video Communications Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

