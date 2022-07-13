fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Global key players of fNIRS brain imaging system include Hitachi, Shimadzu Corporation, Huichuang Medical, etc. Japan is the largest producer of fNIRS brain imaging system, holds a share about 25%, followed by North America, and China. In terms of product, desk type is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of end user, the largest segment is university, with a share over 55%.

fNIRS Brain Imaging System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global fNIRS Brain Imaging System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the fNIRS Brain Imaging System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Segment by Type

Desk Type

Portable Type

fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Segment by Application

University

Hospital

Research Institution

Others

The report on the fNIRS Brain Imaging System market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hitachi

Shimadzu Corporation

Artinis

NIRx

OBELAB

Biopac

Huichuang Medical

Gowerlabs

Spectratech

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global fNIRS Brain Imaging System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of fNIRS Brain Imaging System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global fNIRS Brain Imaging System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the fNIRS Brain Imaging System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of fNIRS Brain Imaging System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hitachi

7.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hitachi fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hitachi fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.1.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.2 Shimadzu Corporation

7.2.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shimadzu Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shimadzu Corporation fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shimadzu Corporation fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.2.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Artinis

7.3.1 Artinis Corporation Information

7.3.2 Artinis Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Artinis fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Artinis fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.3.5 Artinis Recent Development

7.4 NIRx

7.4.1 NIRx Corporation Information

7.4.2 NIRx Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NIRx fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NIRx fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.4.5 NIRx Recent Development

7.5 OBELAB

7.5.1 OBELAB Corporation Information

7.5.2 OBELAB Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 OBELAB fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 OBELAB fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.5.5 OBELAB Recent Development

7.6 Biopac

7.6.1 Biopac Corporation Information

7.6.2 Biopac Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Biopac fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Biopac fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.6.5 Biopac Recent Development

7.7 Huichuang Medical

7.7.1 Huichuang Medical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huichuang Medical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Huichuang Medical fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Huichuang Medical fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.7.5 Huichuang Medical Recent Development

7.8 Gowerlabs

7.8.1 Gowerlabs Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gowerlabs Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Gowerlabs fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Gowerlabs fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.8.5 Gowerlabs Recent Development

7.9 Spectratech

7.9.1 Spectratech Corporation Information

7.9.2 Spectratech Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Spectratech fNIRS Brain Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Spectratech fNIRS Brain Imaging System Products Offered

7.9.5 Spectratech Recent Development

