Insights on the Automotive Engineering Programme Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Automotive Engineering Programme market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Automotive Engineering Programme market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Automotive Engineering Programme Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Engineering Programme market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Engineering Programme market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Outsourced accounting for % of the Automotive Engineering Programme global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Large Enterprises was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Automotive Engineering Programme performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Automotive Engineering Programme type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Automotive Engineering Programme?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Outsourced

Non-Outsourced

Segment by Application

Large Enterprises

SMBs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ALTEN Group

Bertrandt

Capgemini

FEV Group

IAV Automotive Engineering

L&T Technology Services

Ricardo

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Automotive Engineering Programme by Platform

3 Automotive Engineering Programme by Application

4 Global Automotive Engineering Programme Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Engineering Programme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engineering Programme Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Engineering Programme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Engineering Programme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engineering Programme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engineering Programme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ALTEN Group

7.1.1 ALTEN Group Company Details

7.1.2 ALTEN Group Business Overview

7.1.3 ALTEN Group Automotive Engineering Programme Introduction

7.1.4 ALTEN Group Revenue in Automotive Engineering Programme Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 ALTEN Group Recent Development

7.2 Bertrandt

7.2.1 Bertrandt Company Details

7.2.2 Bertrandt Business Overview

7.2.3 Bertrandt Automotive Engineering Programme Introduction

7.2.4 Bertrandt Revenue in Automotive Engineering Programme Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Bertrandt Recent Development

7.3 Capgemini

7.3.1 Capgemini Company Details

7.3.2 Capgemini Business Overview

7.3.3 Capgemini Automotive Engineering Programme Introduction

7.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Automotive Engineering Programme Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development

7.4 FEV Group

7.4.1 FEV Group Company Details

7.4.2 FEV Group Business Overview

7.4.3 FEV Group Automotive Engineering Programme Introduction

7.4.4 FEV Group Revenue in Automotive Engineering Programme Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 FEV Group Recent Development

7.5 IAV Automotive Engineering

7.5.1 IAV Automotive Engineering Company Details

7.5.2 IAV Automotive Engineering Business Overview

7.5.3 IAV Automotive Engineering Automotive Engineering Programme Introduction

7.5.4 IAV Automotive Engineering Revenue in Automotive Engineering Programme Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 IAV Automotive Engineering Recent Development

7.6 L&T Technology Services

7.6.1 L&T Technology Services Company Details

7.6.2 L&T Technology Services Business Overview

7.6.3 L&T Technology Services Automotive Engineering Programme Introduction

7.6.4 L&T Technology Services Revenue in Automotive Engineering Programme Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 L&T Technology Services Recent Development

7.7 Ricardo

7.7.1 Ricardo Company Details

7.7.2 Ricardo Business Overview

7.7.3 Ricardo Automotive Engineering Programme Introduction

7.7.4 Ricardo Revenue in Automotive Engineering Programme Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Ricardo Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

