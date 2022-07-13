Insights on the Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Breakup by Type

Electric

Hybrid Power

Fuel Power

Segment by Application

Aviation & Aerospace

Petrochemical

Electricity

Construction

Advertise

Ship

Other

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

XCMC

Zhejiang Dingli Machinery

Sinoboom

Zoomlion

Lingong Group

Sunward

Terex

JLG

Haulotte

LiuGong

Mantall

Aerosun

Manitou

Eastman Intelligent Equipment Technology

Aerospace New Long March Electric Vehicle Technology

AOLI

HANGCHA

Eurocrane

Honsen Machinery

MEC

Skyjack

Onder Lift

Beilai Heavy Industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

7 Company Profiles

7.1 XCMC

7.1.1 XCMC Corporation Information

7.1.2 XCMC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 XCMC Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 XCMC Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.1.5 XCMC Recent Development

7.2 Zhejiang Dingli Machinery

7.2.1 Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.2.5 Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Recent Development

7.3 Sinoboom

7.3.1 Sinoboom Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sinoboom Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sinoboom Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sinoboom Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.3.5 Sinoboom Recent Development

7.4 Zoomlion

7.4.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zoomlion Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zoomlion Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zoomlion Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.4.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

7.5 Lingong Group

7.5.1 Lingong Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lingong Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lingong Group Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lingong Group Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.5.5 Lingong Group Recent Development

7.6 Sunward

7.6.1 Sunward Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sunward Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sunward Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sunward Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.6.5 Sunward Recent Development

7.7 Terex

7.7.1 Terex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Terex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Terex Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Terex Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.7.5 Terex Recent Development

7.8 JLG

7.8.1 JLG Corporation Information

7.8.2 JLG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 JLG Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 JLG Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.8.5 JLG Recent Development

7.9 Haulotte

7.9.1 Haulotte Corporation Information

7.9.2 Haulotte Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Haulotte Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Haulotte Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.9.5 Haulotte Recent Development

7.10 LiuGong

7.10.1 LiuGong Corporation Information

7.10.2 LiuGong Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LiuGong Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LiuGong Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.10.5 LiuGong Recent Development

7.11 Mantall

7.11.1 Mantall Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mantall Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mantall Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mantall Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Products Offered

7.11.5 Mantall Recent Development

7.12 Aerosun

7.12.1 Aerosun Corporation Information

7.12.2 Aerosun Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Aerosun Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Aerosun Products Offered

7.12.5 Aerosun Recent Development

7.13 Manitou

7.13.1 Manitou Corporation Information

7.13.2 Manitou Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Manitou Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Manitou Products Offered

7.13.5 Manitou Recent Development

7.14 Eastman Intelligent Equipment Technology

7.14.1 Eastman Intelligent Equipment Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Eastman Intelligent Equipment Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Eastman Intelligent Equipment Technology Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Eastman Intelligent Equipment Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Eastman Intelligent Equipment Technology Recent Development

7.15 Aerospace New Long March Electric Vehicle Technology

7.15.1 Aerospace New Long March Electric Vehicle Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aerospace New Long March Electric Vehicle Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Aerospace New Long March Electric Vehicle Technology Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Aerospace New Long March Electric Vehicle Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Aerospace New Long March Electric Vehicle Technology Recent Development

7.16 AOLI

7.16.1 AOLI Corporation Information

7.16.2 AOLI Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 AOLI Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 AOLI Products Offered

7.16.5 AOLI Recent Development

7.17 HANGCHA

7.17.1 HANGCHA Corporation Information

7.17.2 HANGCHA Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 HANGCHA Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 HANGCHA Products Offered

7.17.5 HANGCHA Recent Development

7.18 Eurocrane

7.18.1 Eurocrane Corporation Information

7.18.2 Eurocrane Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Eurocrane Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Eurocrane Products Offered

7.18.5 Eurocrane Recent Development

7.19 Honsen Machinery

7.19.1 Honsen Machinery Corporation Information

7.19.2 Honsen Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Honsen Machinery Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Honsen Machinery Products Offered

7.19.5 Honsen Machinery Recent Development

7.20 MEC

7.20.1 MEC Corporation Information

7.20.2 MEC Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 MEC Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 MEC Products Offered

7.20.5 MEC Recent Development

7.21 Skyjack

7.21.1 Skyjack Corporation Information

7.21.2 Skyjack Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Skyjack Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Skyjack Products Offered

7.21.5 Skyjack Recent Development

7.22 Onder Lift

7.22.1 Onder Lift Corporation Information

7.22.2 Onder Lift Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Onder Lift Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Onder Lift Products Offered

7.22.5 Onder Lift Recent Development

7.23 Beilai Heavy Industry

7.23.1 Beilai Heavy Industry Corporation Information

7.23.2 Beilai Heavy Industry Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Beilai Heavy Industry Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Beilai Heavy Industry Products Offered

7.23.5 Beilai Heavy Industry Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Distributors

8.3 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Distributors

8.5 Articulating Boom Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

