Data Center Managed Services Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Data Center Managed Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Data Center Managed Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Data Center Managed Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Data Center Managed Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Center Managed Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Data Center Managed Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Data Center Managed Services Market Segment by Type

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Managed IT Infrastructure

Managed Mobility Services

Managed Information Services

Others

Data Center Managed Services Market Segment by Application

Industry

Finance

Telecommunications

Education

Others

The report on the Data Center Managed Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Auxis

Data Foundry

Equinix

Bechtle

IBM

Accenture

Atos

Infosys

Fujitsu

Cognizant

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Datapipe

Rackspace

Web Werks

Inspirisys

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Data Center Managed Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Data Center Managed Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center Managed Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Center Managed Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Data Center Managed Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Data Center Managed Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Data Center Managed Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Data Center Managed Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Data Center Managed Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Data Center Managed Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Data Center Managed Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Data Center Managed Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Data Center Managed Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Data Center Managed Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Data Center Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Data Center Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Data Center Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Data Center Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Data Center Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Data Center Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Data Center Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Data Center Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Data Center Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Data Center Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Auxis

7.1.1 Auxis Company Details

7.1.2 Auxis Business Overview

7.1.3 Auxis Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.1.4 Auxis Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Auxis Recent Development

7.2 Data Foundry

7.2.1 Data Foundry Company Details

7.2.2 Data Foundry Business Overview

7.2.3 Data Foundry Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.2.4 Data Foundry Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Data Foundry Recent Development

7.3 Equinix

7.3.1 Equinix Company Details

7.3.2 Equinix Business Overview

7.3.3 Equinix Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.3.4 Equinix Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Equinix Recent Development

7.4 Bechtle

7.4.1 Bechtle Company Details

7.4.2 Bechtle Business Overview

7.4.3 Bechtle Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.4.4 Bechtle Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Bechtle Recent Development

7.5 IBM

7.5.1 IBM Company Details

7.5.2 IBM Business Overview

7.5.3 IBM Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.5.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 IBM Recent Development

7.6 Accenture

7.6.1 Accenture Company Details

7.6.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.6.3 Accenture Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Accenture Recent Development

7.7 Atos

7.7.1 Atos Company Details

7.7.2 Atos Business Overview

7.7.3 Atos Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.7.4 Atos Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Atos Recent Development

7.8 Infosys

7.8.1 Infosys Company Details

7.8.2 Infosys Business Overview

7.8.3 Infosys Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Infosys Recent Development

7.9 Fujitsu

7.9.1 Fujitsu Company Details

7.9.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

7.9.3 Fujitsu Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.9.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.10 Cognizant

7.10.1 Cognizant Company Details

7.10.2 Cognizant Business Overview

7.10.3 Cognizant Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.10.4 Cognizant Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Cognizant Recent Development

7.11 Tata Consultancy Services

7.11.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details

7.11.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview

7.11.3 Tata Consultancy Services Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.11.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

7.12 Wipro

7.12.1 Wipro Company Details

7.12.2 Wipro Business Overview

7.12.3 Wipro Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.12.4 Wipro Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Wipro Recent Development

7.13 Datapipe

7.13.1 Datapipe Company Details

7.13.2 Datapipe Business Overview

7.13.3 Datapipe Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.13.4 Datapipe Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Datapipe Recent Development

7.14 Rackspace

7.14.1 Rackspace Company Details

7.14.2 Rackspace Business Overview

7.14.3 Rackspace Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.14.4 Rackspace Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Rackspace Recent Development

7.15 Web Werks

7.15.1 Web Werks Company Details

7.15.2 Web Werks Business Overview

7.15.3 Web Werks Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.15.4 Web Werks Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Web Werks Recent Development

7.16 Inspirisys

7.16.1 Inspirisys Company Details

7.16.2 Inspirisys Business Overview

7.16.3 Inspirisys Data Center Managed Services Introduction

7.16.4 Inspirisys Revenue in Data Center Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Inspirisys Recent Development

