Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Segment by Type

NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Others

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Segment by Application

Industrial Security

Environmental Protection

Medical

Residential and Commercial Security

Power Industry

Automotive

Research Institutions

Others

The report on the Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

Murata

Sensirion

MKS Instruments

Vaisala

Teledyne API

Honeywell

ELT SENSOR

E+E

Dwyer Instruments

Trane

Micro-Hybrid

Edinburgh Instruments

Alphasense

Cubic Sensor and Instrument

Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

Super Systems

ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

SST Sensing Ltd Company

Figaro Engineering Inc

Winsen

Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

7.1.1 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.1.5 Amphenol Advanced Sensors Recent Development

7.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

7.2.1 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.2.5 Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) Recent Development

7.3 Murata

7.3.1 Murata Corporation Information

7.3.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Murata Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Murata Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.3.5 Murata Recent Development

7.4 Sensirion

7.4.1 Sensirion Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sensirion Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sensirion Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sensirion Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.4.5 Sensirion Recent Development

7.5 MKS Instruments

7.5.1 MKS Instruments Corporation Information

7.5.2 MKS Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 MKS Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 MKS Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.5.5 MKS Instruments Recent Development

7.6 Vaisala

7.6.1 Vaisala Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vaisala Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vaisala Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vaisala Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.6.5 Vaisala Recent Development

7.7 Teledyne API

7.7.1 Teledyne API Corporation Information

7.7.2 Teledyne API Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Teledyne API Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Teledyne API Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.7.5 Teledyne API Recent Development

7.8 Honeywell

7.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.8.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Honeywell Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Honeywell Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.9 ELT SENSOR

7.9.1 ELT SENSOR Corporation Information

7.9.2 ELT SENSOR Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ELT SENSOR Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ELT SENSOR Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.9.5 ELT SENSOR Recent Development

7.10 E+E

7.10.1 E+E Corporation Information

7.10.2 E+E Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 E+E Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 E+E Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.10.5 E+E Recent Development

7.11 Dwyer Instruments

7.11.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dwyer Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Dwyer Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Dwyer Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Products Offered

7.11.5 Dwyer Instruments Recent Development

7.12 Trane

7.12.1 Trane Corporation Information

7.12.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Trane Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Trane Products Offered

7.12.5 Trane Recent Development

7.13 Micro-Hybrid

7.13.1 Micro-Hybrid Corporation Information

7.13.2 Micro-Hybrid Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Micro-Hybrid Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Micro-Hybrid Products Offered

7.13.5 Micro-Hybrid Recent Development

7.14 Edinburgh Instruments

7.14.1 Edinburgh Instruments Corporation Information

7.14.2 Edinburgh Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Edinburgh Instruments Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Edinburgh Instruments Products Offered

7.14.5 Edinburgh Instruments Recent Development

7.15 Alphasense

7.15.1 Alphasense Corporation Information

7.15.2 Alphasense Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Alphasense Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Alphasense Products Offered

7.15.5 Alphasense Recent Development

7.16 Cubic Sensor and Instrument

7.16.1 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Products Offered

7.16.5 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Recent Development

7.17 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

7.17.1 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Products Offered

7.17.5 Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.) Recent Development

7.18 Super Systems

7.18.1 Super Systems Corporation Information

7.18.2 Super Systems Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Super Systems Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Super Systems Products Offered

7.18.5 Super Systems Recent Development

7.19 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

7.19.1 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Corporation Information

7.19.2 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Products Offered

7.19.5 ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC. Recent Development

7.20 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

7.20.1 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Corporation Information

7.20.2 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Products Offered

7.20.5 smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH Recent Development

7.21 SST Sensing Ltd Company

7.21.1 SST Sensing Ltd Company Corporation Information

7.21.2 SST Sensing Ltd Company Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 SST Sensing Ltd Company Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 SST Sensing Ltd Company Products Offered

7.21.5 SST Sensing Ltd Company Recent Development

7.22 Figaro Engineering Inc

7.22.1 Figaro Engineering Inc Corporation Information

7.22.2 Figaro Engineering Inc Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Figaro Engineering Inc Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Figaro Engineering Inc Products Offered

7.22.5 Figaro Engineering Inc Recent Development

7.23 Winsen

7.23.1 Winsen Corporation Information

7.23.2 Winsen Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Winsen Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Winsen Products Offered

7.23.5 Winsen Recent Development

7.24 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

7.24.1 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.24.2 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.24.5 Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd. Recent Development

