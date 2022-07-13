Drywall Panels Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Drywall Panels Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Drywall Panels Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Drywall Panels market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Drywall Panels market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drywall Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Drywall Panels market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Drywall Panels Market Segment by Type

Regular Drywall Panels

Mold Resistant Drywall Panels

Moisture Resistant Drywall Panels

Fire Resistant Drywall Panels

Other Types

Drywall Panels Market Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

The report on the Drywall Panels market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

USG (Knuaf)

National Gypsum Company

Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries)

Saint Gobain

American Gypsum (Eagle Materials)

Pabco Gypsum

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Drywall Panels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Drywall Panels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drywall Panels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drywall Panels with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Drywall Panels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Drywall Panels Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Drywall Panels Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drywall Panels Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drywall Panels Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drywall Panels Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drywall Panels Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drywall Panels Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drywall Panels Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drywall Panels Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drywall Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drywall Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drywall Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drywall Panels Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drywall Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drywall Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drywall Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drywall Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drywall Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drywall Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 USG (Knuaf)

7.1.1 USG (Knuaf) Corporation Information

7.1.2 USG (Knuaf) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 USG (Knuaf) Drywall Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 USG (Knuaf) Drywall Panels Products Offered

7.1.5 USG (Knuaf) Recent Development

7.2 National Gypsum Company

7.2.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 National Gypsum Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 National Gypsum Company Drywall Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 National Gypsum Company Drywall Panels Products Offered

7.2.5 National Gypsum Company Recent Development

7.3 Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries)

7.3.1 Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries) Drywall Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries) Drywall Panels Products Offered

7.3.5 Georgia-Pacific (Koch Industries) Recent Development

7.4 Saint Gobain

7.4.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saint Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Saint Gobain Drywall Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Saint Gobain Drywall Panels Products Offered

7.4.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development

7.5 American Gypsum (Eagle Materials)

7.5.1 American Gypsum (Eagle Materials) Corporation Information

7.5.2 American Gypsum (Eagle Materials) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 American Gypsum (Eagle Materials) Drywall Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 American Gypsum (Eagle Materials) Drywall Panels Products Offered

7.5.5 American Gypsum (Eagle Materials) Recent Development

7.6 Pabco Gypsum

7.6.1 Pabco Gypsum Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pabco Gypsum Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Pabco Gypsum Drywall Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Pabco Gypsum Drywall Panels Products Offered

7.6.5 Pabco Gypsum Recent Development

