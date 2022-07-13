Global Self Sovereign Identity Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Self Sovereign Identity analysis, which studies the Self Sovereign Identity industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Self Sovereign Identity Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Self Sovereign Identity by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Self Sovereign Identity.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Self Sovereign Identity will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global Self Sovereign Identity market size is USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Self Sovereign Identity market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % over the analysis period 2022-2028.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Self Sovereign Identity, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Self Sovereign Identity market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Self Sovereign Identity companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Global main Self Sovereign Identity players cover 1Kosmos, ArcBlock, Blockpass, and Cambridge Blockchain Society, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global Self Sovereign Identity Includes:

1Kosmos

ArcBlock

Blockpass

Cambridge Blockchain Society

Civic Technologies

Danube Tech

Diwala

Finema

IBM

Jolocom

KYC-Chain

Meeco

Metadium Technology

Microsoft

NEC Corporation

NuID

Ontology

Ping Identity

SelfKey Foundation

Sovrin Foundation.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Based on Public Blockchain

Based on Private Blockchain

Based on Consortium Blockchain

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportations and Logistics

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

