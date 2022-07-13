1-Octene Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States 1-Octene Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

1-Octene Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States 1-Octene market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

1-Octene market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1-Octene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 1-Octene market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

1-Octene Market Segment by Type

As a Comonomer for LLDPE, HDPE, PP

As Surfactant or Plasticizer for 1-Octanol

Others

1-Octene Market Segment by Application

Polyethylene, Polypropylene Plastics

Surfactant

Plasticizer

Synthetic Lubricant

Others

The report on the 1-Octene market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Royal Dutch Shell

Sasol

INEOS

Idemitsu Kosan

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global 1-Octene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 1-Octene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 1-Octene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 1-Octene with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 1-Octene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global 1-Octene Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global 1-Octene Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 1-Octene Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 1-Octene Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 1-Octene Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 1-Octene Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 1-Octene Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 1-Octene Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 1-Octene Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 1-Octene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 1-Octene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 1-Octene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 1-Octene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical

7.1.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical 1-Octene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical 1-Octene Products Offered

7.1.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Royal Dutch Shell

7.2.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

7.2.2 Royal Dutch Shell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell 1-Octene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Royal Dutch Shell 1-Octene Products Offered

7.2.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development

7.3 Sasol

7.3.1 Sasol Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sasol 1-Octene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sasol 1-Octene Products Offered

7.3.5 Sasol Recent Development

7.4 INEOS

7.4.1 INEOS Corporation Information

7.4.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 INEOS 1-Octene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 INEOS 1-Octene Products Offered

7.4.5 INEOS Recent Development

7.5 Idemitsu Kosan

7.5.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

7.5.2 Idemitsu Kosan Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Idemitsu Kosan 1-Octene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Idemitsu Kosan 1-Octene Products Offered

7.5.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

7.6 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.6.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Octene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Octene Products Offered

7.6.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

