Insights on the Roof Repair Tape Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Roof Repair Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Roof Repair Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Roof Repair Tape Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Roof Repair Tape market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Roof Repair Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Bituminous Tape accounting for % of the Roof Repair Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home Use was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358529/roof-repair-tape

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Roof Repair Tape performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Roof Repair Tape type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Roof Repair Tape?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Bituminous Tape

Butyl Rubber Tape

Liquid Silicone Tape

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

H.B. Fuller Company

Saint-Gobain ADFORS

Selena Group

IKO Industries Ltd.

MFM Building Products

Chem Link

Contech Building Products Ltd.

Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC .

APOC

ThermaCote®, Inc.

Cofair Products Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Roof Repair Tape by Platform

3 Roof Repair Tape by Application

4 Global Roof Repair Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Roof Repair Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Roof Repair Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Roof Repair Tape Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Roof Repair Tape Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Roof Repair Tape Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Roof Repair Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Roof Repair Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Roof Repair Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Roof Repair Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Roof Repair Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Roof Repair Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Roof Repair Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Roof Repair Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Roof Repair Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Roof Repair Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 H.B. Fuller Company

7.2.1 H.B. Fuller Company Corporation Information

7.2.2 H.B. Fuller Company Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 H.B. Fuller Company Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 H.B. Fuller Company Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 H.B. Fuller Company Recent Development

7.3 Saint-Gobain ADFORS

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain ADFORS Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain ADFORS Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain ADFORS Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Saint-Gobain ADFORS Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Saint-Gobain ADFORS Recent Development

7.4 Selena Group

7.4.1 Selena Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Selena Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Selena Group Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Selena Group Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Selena Group Recent Development

7.5 IKO Industries Ltd.

7.5.1 IKO Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 IKO Industries Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 IKO Industries Ltd. Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 IKO Industries Ltd. Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 IKO Industries Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 MFM Building Products

7.6.1 MFM Building Products Corporation Information

7.6.2 MFM Building Products Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MFM Building Products Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MFM Building Products Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 MFM Building Products Recent Development

7.7 Chem Link

7.7.1 Chem Link Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chem Link Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chem Link Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chem Link Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Chem Link Recent Development

7.8 Contech Building Products Ltd.

7.8.1 Contech Building Products Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Contech Building Products Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Contech Building Products Ltd. Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Contech Building Products Ltd. Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Contech Building Products Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH

7.9.1 Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH Recent Development

7.10 Firestone Building Products Company, LLC .

7.10.1 Firestone Building Products Company, LLC . Corporation Information

7.10.2 Firestone Building Products Company, LLC . Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Firestone Building Products Company, LLC . Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Firestone Building Products Company, LLC . Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Firestone Building Products Company, LLC . Recent Development

7.11 APOC

7.11.1 APOC Corporation Information

7.11.2 APOC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 APOC Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 APOC Roof Repair Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 APOC Recent Development

7.12 ThermaCote®, Inc.

7.12.1 ThermaCote®, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 ThermaCote®, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ThermaCote®, Inc. Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ThermaCote®, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 ThermaCote®, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Cofair Products Inc.

7.13.1 Cofair Products Inc. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cofair Products Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cofair Products Inc. Roof Repair Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cofair Products Inc. Products Offered

7.13.5 Cofair Products Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

