Insights on the Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Fiberglass Drywall Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Fiberglass Drywall Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Fiberglass Drywall Tape Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Fiberglass Drywall Tape market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fiberglass Drywall Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Silicone Coated Fiberglass Drywall Tapes accounting for % of the Fiberglass Drywall Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home Use was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Fiberglass Drywall Tape performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Fiberglass Drywall Tape type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Fiberglass Drywall Tape?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Silicone Coated Fiberglass Drywall Tapes

Vermiculite Coated Fiberglass Drywall Tapes

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Saint-Gobain ADFORS

Duck Brand

Dura-Tape International

Masterplast

Douglas Overseas Corp.

ECHOtape

UNITED GYPSUM

AoYong Glass Fibre Fabrics

Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape

Grand Fiberglass Co.

RFS Fiberglass Tape

Hyde Tools

PrimeSource Building Products

Biltema

McAllister Mills

