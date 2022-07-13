Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Segment by Type

Advanced Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

Live Online Proctoring

Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Segment by Application

Universities

Companies

Certification Programs

Government

Others

The report on the Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Examity

ProctorU

Mercer-Mettl

Biomids Persistent Proctor

Comprobo

Inspera

Kryterion

ProctorTrack

Gauge Online

PSI Online

Talview

ProctorEdu

ProctorExam

Proctorio

Pearson Vue

Prometric

Smarter Services

BTL

SMOWL

Verificient

TestReach

VoiceProctor

AIProctor

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Examity

7.1.1 Examity Company Details

7.1.2 Examity Business Overview

7.1.3 Examity Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.1.4 Examity Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Examity Recent Development

7.2 ProctorU

7.2.1 ProctorU Company Details

7.2.2 ProctorU Business Overview

7.2.3 ProctorU Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.2.4 ProctorU Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ProctorU Recent Development

7.3 Mercer-Mettl

7.3.1 Mercer-Mettl Company Details

7.3.2 Mercer-Mettl Business Overview

7.3.3 Mercer-Mettl Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.3.4 Mercer-Mettl Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Mercer-Mettl Recent Development

7.4 Biomids Persistent Proctor

7.4.1 Biomids Persistent Proctor Company Details

7.4.2 Biomids Persistent Proctor Business Overview

7.4.3 Biomids Persistent Proctor Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.4.4 Biomids Persistent Proctor Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Biomids Persistent Proctor Recent Development

7.5 Comprobo

7.5.1 Comprobo Company Details

7.5.2 Comprobo Business Overview

7.5.3 Comprobo Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.5.4 Comprobo Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Comprobo Recent Development

7.6 Inspera

7.6.1 Inspera Company Details

7.6.2 Inspera Business Overview

7.6.3 Inspera Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.6.4 Inspera Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Inspera Recent Development

7.7 Kryterion

7.7.1 Kryterion Company Details

7.7.2 Kryterion Business Overview

7.7.3 Kryterion Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.7.4 Kryterion Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Kryterion Recent Development

7.8 ProctorTrack

7.8.1 ProctorTrack Company Details

7.8.2 ProctorTrack Business Overview

7.8.3 ProctorTrack Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.8.4 ProctorTrack Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 ProctorTrack Recent Development

7.9 Gauge Online

7.9.1 Gauge Online Company Details

7.9.2 Gauge Online Business Overview

7.9.3 Gauge Online Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.9.4 Gauge Online Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Gauge Online Recent Development

7.10 PSI Online

7.10.1 PSI Online Company Details

7.10.2 PSI Online Business Overview

7.10.3 PSI Online Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.10.4 PSI Online Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 PSI Online Recent Development

7.11 Talview

7.11.1 Talview Company Details

7.11.2 Talview Business Overview

7.11.3 Talview Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.11.4 Talview Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Talview Recent Development

7.12 ProctorEdu

7.12.1 ProctorEdu Company Details

7.12.2 ProctorEdu Business Overview

7.12.3 ProctorEdu Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.12.4 ProctorEdu Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 ProctorEdu Recent Development

7.13 ProctorExam

7.13.1 ProctorExam Company Details

7.13.2 ProctorExam Business Overview

7.13.3 ProctorExam Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.13.4 ProctorExam Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ProctorExam Recent Development

7.14 Proctorio

7.14.1 Proctorio Company Details

7.14.2 Proctorio Business Overview

7.14.3 Proctorio Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.14.4 Proctorio Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Proctorio Recent Development

7.15 Pearson Vue

7.15.1 Pearson Vue Company Details

7.15.2 Pearson Vue Business Overview

7.15.3 Pearson Vue Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.15.4 Pearson Vue Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Pearson Vue Recent Development

7.16 Prometric

7.16.1 Prometric Company Details

7.16.2 Prometric Business Overview

7.16.3 Prometric Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.16.4 Prometric Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Prometric Recent Development

7.17 Smarter Services

7.17.1 Smarter Services Company Details

7.17.2 Smarter Services Business Overview

7.17.3 Smarter Services Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.17.4 Smarter Services Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Smarter Services Recent Development

7.18 BTL

7.18.1 BTL Company Details

7.18.2 BTL Business Overview

7.18.3 BTL Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.18.4 BTL Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 BTL Recent Development

7.19 SMOWL

7.19.1 SMOWL Company Details

7.19.2 SMOWL Business Overview

7.19.3 SMOWL Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.19.4 SMOWL Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 SMOWL Recent Development

7.20 Verificient

7.20.1 Verificient Company Details

7.20.2 Verificient Business Overview

7.20.3 Verificient Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.20.4 Verificient Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Verificient Recent Development

7.21 TestReach

7.21.1 TestReach Company Details

7.21.2 TestReach Business Overview

7.21.3 TestReach Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.21.4 TestReach Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 TestReach Recent Development

7.22 VoiceProctor

7.22.1 VoiceProctor Company Details

7.22.2 VoiceProctor Business Overview

7.22.3 VoiceProctor Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.22.4 VoiceProctor Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 VoiceProctor Recent Development

7.23 AIProctor

7.23.1 AIProctor Company Details

7.23.2 AIProctor Business Overview

7.23.3 AIProctor Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Introduction

7.23.4 AIProctor Revenue in Online Remote Proctoring (Remote Invigilation) Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 AIProctor Recent Development

