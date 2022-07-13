Insights on the Cryogenic Expander Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Cryogenic Expander market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Cryogenic Expander market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Cryogenic Expander Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Cryogenic Expander market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cryogenic Expander market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Cryogenic Expander global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/364896/cryogenic-expander

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Cryogenic Expander performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Cryogenic Expander type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Crushing Machines for Plastic Pipes?

Breakup by Type

Single Phase Expanders

Two Phase Expanders

Segment by Application

Chemical

Gas Industry

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

Elliott-Turbo

Cryogenmash

ZJ-Tibo

Cryostar

Nikkiso ACD

SASPG

PBS Group

Flowserve

LA Turbine

Altas Copco

R&D Dynamics

Air Products

Simms Machinery International

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global No Till Drill Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global No Till Drill Market Size by Region

5.1 Global No Till Drill Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global No Till Drill Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global No Till Drill Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global No Till Drill Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global No Till Drill Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global No Till Drill Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global No Till Drill Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Elliott-Turbo

7.1.1 Elliott-Turbo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Elliott-Turbo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Elliott-Turbo Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Elliott-Turbo Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.1.5 Elliott-Turbo Recent Development

7.2 Cryogenmash

7.2.1 Cryogenmash Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cryogenmash Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cryogenmash Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cryogenmash Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.2.5 Cryogenmash Recent Development

7.3 ZJ-Tibo

7.3.1 ZJ-Tibo Corporation Information

7.3.2 ZJ-Tibo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ZJ-Tibo Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ZJ-Tibo Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.3.5 ZJ-Tibo Recent Development

7.4 Cryostar

7.4.1 Cryostar Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cryostar Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cryostar Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cryostar Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.4.5 Cryostar Recent Development

7.5 Nikkiso ACD

7.5.1 Nikkiso ACD Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nikkiso ACD Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nikkiso ACD Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nikkiso ACD Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.5.5 Nikkiso ACD Recent Development

7.6 SASPG

7.6.1 SASPG Corporation Information

7.6.2 SASPG Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SASPG Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SASPG Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.6.5 SASPG Recent Development

7.7 PBS Group

7.7.1 PBS Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 PBS Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PBS Group Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PBS Group Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.7.5 PBS Group Recent Development

7.8 Flowserve

7.8.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

7.8.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Flowserve Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Flowserve Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.8.5 Flowserve Recent Development

7.9 LA Turbine

7.9.1 LA Turbine Corporation Information

7.9.2 LA Turbine Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 LA Turbine Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 LA Turbine Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.9.5 LA Turbine Recent Development

7.10 Altas Copco

7.10.1 Altas Copco Corporation Information

7.10.2 Altas Copco Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Altas Copco Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Altas Copco Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.10.5 Altas Copco Recent Development

7.11 R&D Dynamics

7.11.1 R&D Dynamics Corporation Information

7.11.2 R&D Dynamics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 R&D Dynamics Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 R&D Dynamics Cryogenic Expander Products Offered

7.11.5 R&D Dynamics Recent Development

7.12 Air Products

7.12.1 Air Products Corporation Information

7.12.2 Air Products Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Air Products Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Air Products Products Offered

7.12.5 Air Products Recent Development

7.13 Simms Machinery International

7.13.1 Simms Machinery International Corporation Information

7.13.2 Simms Machinery International Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Simms Machinery International Cryogenic Expander Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Simms Machinery International Products Offered

7.13.5 Simms Machinery International Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Cryogenic Expander Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Cryogenic Expander Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Cryogenic Expander Distributors

8.3 Cryogenic Expander Production Mode & Process

8.4 Cryogenic Expander Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Cryogenic Expander Sales Channels

8.4.2 Cryogenic Expander Distributors

8.5 Cryogenic Expander Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States