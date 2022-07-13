Insights on the GABA Capsules Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States GABA Capsules market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global GABA Capsules market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the GABA Capsules Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States GABA Capsules market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global GABA Capsules market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 100 Mg-250 Mg accounting for % of the GABA Capsules global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Relieve Anxiety was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States GABA Capsules performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the GABA Capsules type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States GABA Capsules?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

100 Mg-250 Mg

250 Mg-500 Mg

500 Mg-750 Mg

750 Mg-1000 Mg

Segment by Application

Relieve Anxiety

Improve Sleep

Fitness Supplements

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Natrol

Pharma Foods International

Now Foods

Horbaach

Pure Encapsulations

Thorne

Vitanica

Nutrabio

Country Life

Integrative Therapeutics

Solgar

Nusa Pure

Nutrabulk

Nature’s Truth

Amazing Nutrition

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

