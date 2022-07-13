Insights on the Biodegradable Stakes Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Biodegradable Stakes Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Biodegradable Stakes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Biodegradable Stakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Biodegradable Stakes Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Biodegradable Stakes market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Biodegradable Stakes market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petroleum-based Materials accounting for % of the Biodegradable Stakes global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Golf Course was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358516/biodegradable-stakes

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Biodegradable Stakes performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Biodegradable Stakes type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Biodegradable Stakes?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Petroleum-based Materials

PHA Plastic

Segment by Application

Golf Course

Airport Construction

Coastal Projects

Wetland and Irrigation Areas

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

American Excelsior Company

Sherborne Turf

Halifax Seed Company Inc.

Cirtex

DeWitt Company

ECBVerdyol

Western Excelsior

VivaGreen

East Coast Erosion Control

EcoDepot

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Biodegradable Stakes by Platform

3 Biodegradable Stakes by Application

4 Global Biodegradable Stakes Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 American Excelsior Company

7.1.1 American Excelsior Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 American Excelsior Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 American Excelsior Company Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 American Excelsior Company Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.1.5 American Excelsior Company Recent Development

7.2 Sherborne Turf

7.2.1 Sherborne Turf Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sherborne Turf Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sherborne Turf Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sherborne Turf Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.2.5 Sherborne Turf Recent Development

7.3 Halifax Seed Company Inc.

7.3.1 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.3.5 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Cirtex

7.4.1 Cirtex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cirtex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cirtex Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cirtex Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.4.5 Cirtex Recent Development

7.5 DeWitt Company

7.5.1 DeWitt Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 DeWitt Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DeWitt Company Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DeWitt Company Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.5.5 DeWitt Company Recent Development

7.6 ECBVerdyol

7.6.1 ECBVerdyol Corporation Information

7.6.2 ECBVerdyol Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ECBVerdyol Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ECBVerdyol Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.6.5 ECBVerdyol Recent Development

7.7 Western Excelsior

7.7.1 Western Excelsior Corporation Information

7.7.2 Western Excelsior Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Western Excelsior Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Western Excelsior Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.7.5 Western Excelsior Recent Development

7.8 VivaGreen

7.8.1 VivaGreen Corporation Information

7.8.2 VivaGreen Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 VivaGreen Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 VivaGreen Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.8.5 VivaGreen Recent Development

7.9 East Coast Erosion Control

7.9.1 East Coast Erosion Control Corporation Information

7.9.2 East Coast Erosion Control Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 East Coast Erosion Control Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 East Coast Erosion Control Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.9.5 East Coast Erosion Control Recent Development

7.10 EcoDepot

7.10.1 EcoDepot Corporation Information

7.10.2 EcoDepot Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 EcoDepot Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 EcoDepot Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.10.5 EcoDepot Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358516/biodegradable-stakes

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com

Insights on the Biodegradable Stakes Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Biodegradable Stakes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Biodegradable Stakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Biodegradable Stakes Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Biodegradable Stakes market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Biodegradable Stakes market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petroleum-based Materials accounting for % of the Biodegradable Stakes global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Golf Course was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358516/biodegradable-stakes

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Biodegradable Stakes performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Biodegradable Stakes type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Biodegradable Stakes?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Petroleum-based Materials

PHA Plastic

Segment by Application

Golf Course

Airport Construction

Coastal Projects

Wetland and Irrigation Areas

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

American Excelsior Company

Sherborne Turf

Halifax Seed Company Inc.

Cirtex

DeWitt Company

ECBVerdyol

Western Excelsior

VivaGreen

East Coast Erosion Control

EcoDepot

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Biodegradable Stakes by Platform

3 Biodegradable Stakes by Application

4 Global Biodegradable Stakes Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biodegradable Stakes Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Stakes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Stakes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 American Excelsior Company

7.1.1 American Excelsior Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 American Excelsior Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 American Excelsior Company Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 American Excelsior Company Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.1.5 American Excelsior Company Recent Development

7.2 Sherborne Turf

7.2.1 Sherborne Turf Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sherborne Turf Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sherborne Turf Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sherborne Turf Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.2.5 Sherborne Turf Recent Development

7.3 Halifax Seed Company Inc.

7.3.1 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.3.5 Halifax Seed Company Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Cirtex

7.4.1 Cirtex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cirtex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cirtex Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cirtex Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.4.5 Cirtex Recent Development

7.5 DeWitt Company

7.5.1 DeWitt Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 DeWitt Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DeWitt Company Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DeWitt Company Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.5.5 DeWitt Company Recent Development

7.6 ECBVerdyol

7.6.1 ECBVerdyol Corporation Information

7.6.2 ECBVerdyol Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ECBVerdyol Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ECBVerdyol Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.6.5 ECBVerdyol Recent Development

7.7 Western Excelsior

7.7.1 Western Excelsior Corporation Information

7.7.2 Western Excelsior Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Western Excelsior Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Western Excelsior Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.7.5 Western Excelsior Recent Development

7.8 VivaGreen

7.8.1 VivaGreen Corporation Information

7.8.2 VivaGreen Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 VivaGreen Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 VivaGreen Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.8.5 VivaGreen Recent Development

7.9 East Coast Erosion Control

7.9.1 East Coast Erosion Control Corporation Information

7.9.2 East Coast Erosion Control Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 East Coast Erosion Control Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 East Coast Erosion Control Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.9.5 East Coast Erosion Control Recent Development

7.10 EcoDepot

7.10.1 EcoDepot Corporation Information

7.10.2 EcoDepot Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 EcoDepot Biodegradable Stakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 EcoDepot Biodegradable Stakes Products Offered

7.10.5 EcoDepot Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358516/biodegradable-stakes

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States