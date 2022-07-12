Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) are pipes reinforced by high strength materials, often synthetic fibers (such as glass, aramid, or carbon fiber).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Subsea and Offshore Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) include TechnipFMC, GE Oil and Gas, National Oilwell Varco, Shawcor, Airborne Oil and Gas, Wienerberger, Cosmoplast, Polyflow, LLC and PES.TEC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Subsea and Offshore Type
Onshore Type
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gas Distribution and Transport
Water Injection Lines
Oil Flow Lines
Others
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TechnipFMC
GE Oil and Gas
National Oilwell Varco
Shawcor
Airborne Oil and Gas
Wienerberger
Cosmoplast
Polyflow, LLC
PES.TEC
Aerosun Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Product Ty
