Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) are pipes reinforced by high strength materials, often synthetic fibers (such as glass, aramid, or carbon fiber).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Subsea and Offshore Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) include TechnipFMC, GE Oil and Gas, National Oilwell Varco, Shawcor, Airborne Oil and Gas, Wienerberger, Cosmoplast, Polyflow, LLC and PES.TEC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Subsea and Offshore Type

Onshore Type

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gas Distribution and Transport

Water Injection Lines

Oil Flow Lines

Others

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TechnipFMC

GE Oil and Gas

National Oilwell Varco

Shawcor

Airborne Oil and Gas

Wienerberger

Cosmoplast

Polyflow, LLC

PES.TEC

Aerosun Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (FRTP) Product Ty

